China's H1 yuan-denominated exports rose 13.2% y/y, imports up 4.8%

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan-denominated exports in the first half of this year increased 13.2% from a year earlier, while imports rose 4.8% from a year earlier, according to a statement from customs at a press conference on Wednesday.
The customs agency is expected to release dollar-denominated trade figures later in the day.
