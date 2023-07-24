News & Insights

China's H1 gold consumption up over 16%

July 24, 2023 — 11:58 pm EDT

Written by Ningwei Qin, Judy Hua, Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

Changes sourcing to gold association report, adds quote

BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - China's gold consumption rose more than 16% year-on-year to 554.88 metric tons in the first half of the year, while output climbed 2.24% to 178.598 metric tons, a report by China Gold Association showed on Tuesday.

The consumption of gold jewellery in the world's largest consumer of the precious metal increased nearly 15% to 368.26 metric tons in the first half, the report said.

The consumption figure excludes reserve purchases by the People's Bank of China.

"The economy and society have fully resumed normal operation, the national economy has rebounded, and the national gold consumption has generally shown a rapid recovery trend," the association said in the report.

The production of gold enterprises has returned to normal in the first half year of 2023, the association said in a comment in a state media report published on Tuesday, adding that large enterprises were actively promoting mergers and acquisitions, which will further concentrate on high-quality gold resources.

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin, Judy Hua and Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Eileen Soreng)

((ningwei.qin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.