China's GWM taps Brazil's WEG for electric vehicle charging network

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

April 04, 2023 — 04:32 pm EDT

Written by Alberto Alerigi Jr. for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - Chinese electric car maker Great Wall Motors (GWM) 601633.SS on Tuesday said is planning to install an electric vehicle charging network in Brazil through an exclusive partnership with local motor manufacturer WEGWEGE3.SA.

The partnership involves developing "a broad network for recharging electrified vehicles at dealerships, parking lots, shopping malls and other commercial establishments," GWM said in a statement.

WEG will provide the Chinese firm "electric vehicle chargers to be sold to consumers and to be installed at the automaker's dealerships," it added.

In 2021, GWM bought a luxury car plant located in the Sao Paulo state from Mercedes-Benz and at the time announced investments of about 10 billion reais ($1.97 billion) in Brazil over the next few years.

The automaker said in March that it intends to have about 130 dealerships in the country by mid-2024.

($1 = 5.0852 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr., editing by Deepa Babington)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

