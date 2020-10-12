China's Guolian Securities scraps plan to acquire Sinolink Securities

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China's Guolian Securities Co 1456.HK601456.SS said on Monday it would scrap its plan to acquire Sinolink Securities Co 600109.SS, citing disagreements over the terms of the deal.

The decision comes less than a month after Guolian said it planned to acquire Sinolink through a share swap and stake purchase. Shanghai-listed shares of Sinolink, which issued a similar statement on Monday, surged ahead of the announcement.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), country's top stock market regulator, said on Sept. 25 that it has required both firms to conduct self-investigation, on market questions on potential insider trading activities.

Shanghai shares of Guolian and Sinolink will resume trading from Tuesday, according to the statements.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan and Ryan Woo; editing by Louise Heavens)

