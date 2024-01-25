China's Guangzhou Futures Exchange to launch meteorological products

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China's Guangzhou Futures Exchange said on Thursday it will cooperate with the National Meteorological Center to develop new energy related meteorological indices and futures.

With power increasingly sourced from new energy including wind and solar, manufacturers are seeking ways to cope with supply uncertainty related to meteorological factors.

The products are to serve the market need for green transition and energy security, the exchange said in a notice.

It gave no specific timeline for the launch.

The Guangzhou Futures Exchange was established in 2021 and has so far launched two metals products, silicon and lithium.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley; editing by Jason Neely)

