China's Guangzhou Futures Exchange adds three warehouses for lithium carbonate delivery

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China's Guangzhou Futures Exchange had added three new warehouses for lithium carbonate delivery, it said on Monday, but gave no reason for the move.

The exchange added that it would boost the minimum capacity of storage locations to 5,000 metric tons from 2,000 earlier.

