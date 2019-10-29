China's Guangdong province plans to issue bonds using 2020 quota in Nov -sources

Adds details on bond issues

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China's southern province of Guangdong plans to use some of its 2020 local government bond quota to issue debt as early as November, three sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters, as Beijing leans on fiscal stimulus to boost growth.

The sources said the provincial government's plans to issue bonds next month using next year's quota still required approval from the finance ministry.

The province will seek to issue an additional 100 billion yuan ($14.2 billion) worth of special-purpose bonds before the end of 2018, the sources said. Special-purpose bonds are targeted at specific funding needs such as land development and infrastructure.

One source said China would set a quota of 1 trillion yuan for nationwide special bond issuance next year.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach the Guangdong provincial finance bureau for comment.

China's finance minister said in September that local governments were on track to complete bond issuance within their annual quota for 2019 by the end of September.

The state planner has also said local governments will be allowed to issue special bonds earlier than usual in 2020.

($1 = 7.0581 Chinese yuan)

