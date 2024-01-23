China's Growth Stumbles But It Still Offers 'Enormous Advantages' For Investors, Says Expert

An expert has voiced that fears of China’s economic decline are “utterly premature,” asserting that investing in China presents “enormous advantages.”

What Happened: In a recent op-ed for The Washington Post, Richard Fontaine, chief executive of the Center for a New American Security, highlighted Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Li remains confident in China’s potential despite recent economic, demographic, and military challenges.

Li acknowledged the decline in China’s economic growth, which has dropped to just over 5%, with some estimates suggesting it could be as low as 1.5%. The country’s youth unemployment rate is at 15%, and the real estate sector is in turmoil. China’s population has also decreased for the first time in 60 years.

Despite these challenges, Fontaine finds China to be a significant global player. Its economy, while slowing, still outpaced the U.S. last year. China also continues to lead in crucial technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing despite U.S.-led restrictions.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As Google Search Interest In Spot ETFs Plunges: Analyst Foresees King Crypto Below $40K Before April Halving

China’s military strength is also rising, with a growing defense budget and the world’s largest navy. Under President Xi Jinping, the country’s ambitions are expansive, focusing on regional dominance and international revisionism.

Fontaine emphasizes that while China’s economic struggles could eventually impact its military spending and global activities, there are currently no signs of this happening. He warns against relying on the hope of China’s economic downturn to mitigate its global influence, stressing that the U.S. must strengthen its position to counter China’s rise effectively.

Why It Matters: The Chinese economy has been under significant strain, as evidenced by a recent downturn in the stock market. The government is reportedly considering a $278 billion rescue package to stabilize the situation.

China’s tech giants, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC:TCEHY), have also been affected by the economic slowdown, leading to a significant reduction in external investments.

Furthermore, China’s post-pandemic pullback has dealt a $129 billion blow to the global tourism sector, with outbound airline capacity in 2023 at just 60% of 2019 levels. These challenges, combined with Li’s recent remarks, underline the complexity of China’s current economic situation and potential global impact.

Read Next: How Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) And AI Are Enabling The Connected Transportation Network Of The Future

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.