China's Greenland Financial plans to raise $876 mln ahead of HK IPO - document

HONG KONG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China's state-backed Greenland Holdings' 600606.SS financial arm is planning to raise up to 6 billion yuan ($876.41 million) in a pre-IPO round that will raise its valuation to 34 billion yuan, according to an investor presentation seen by Reuters.

The company aims to go public in Hong Kong by the end of 2021, the document showed, targeting a valuation of more than 50 billion yuan pre-listing. The company could raise over 9.1 billion yuan in the initial public offering (IPO).

A source with direct knowledge of the matter, however, said Hong Kong is one of the listing destination options, but the IPO venue and valuation are not yet confirmed.

Citic Securities and CLSA are advising the company on its latest fundraising round.

Parent Greenland Holdings, a major property developer, said it does not have information to disclose. CLSA declined to comment, and Citic Securities did not respond to emailed request for comment.

In the current fundraising round, the firm, which provides investment and investment banking services to real estate agents and is also involved in real estate fund and wealth management businesses, plans to sell a 17.7% stake to strategic investors.

The company will use 40% of the pre-IPO financing on the development of financial technology, 30% on acquiring licences and the rest on business development, the document showed.

Greenland Financial had a total asset of 42.9 billion yuan as of the end of June. Its profit in the first six months was 2 billion yuan, 28% higher than a year-ago, and is targeting a 3.4 billion yuan profit for the full-year, it showed.

Another unit of Greenland Holdings, Greenland Hong Kong 0337.HK, a real estate investment company, is also listed in Hong Kong.

($1 = 6.8461 Chinese yuan renminbi)

