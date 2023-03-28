China's green loans exceed 22 trln yuan, green bonds top 2.5 trln yuan -c.bank head

BOAO, China, March 29 (Reuters) - China's outstanding green loans have exceeded 22 trillion yuan ($3.19 trillion), which is about 10% of the total loan balance, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said on Wednesday.

China's green bonds have hit more than 2.5 trillion yuan, Yi said at the Boao Forum in southern China's Hainan province.

($1 = 6.8874 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Joe Cash, Writing by Kevin Yao; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((kevin.yao@thomsonreuters.com; +8610 5669 2128;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.