China's Great Wall to launch new brand for off-road vehicles -chairman

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - China's Great Wall Motor 601633.SS2333.HK will launch a new standalone brand for its off-road vehicles, chairman Wei Jianjun said, as automakers pursue new segments when sales in world's biggest car market pick up.

Wei said Great Wall, the country's top pick-up truck maker, plans to launch the "Tank" brand during the Shanghai auto show this year in April.

Baoding-based Great Wall earlier this year also launched a new standalone brand for electric and smart vehicles. It is also building an EV factory with BMW BMWG.DE in China.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; editing by David Evans)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.