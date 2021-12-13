China's Great Wall Motor withdraws interest in Spain's Nissan plant - unions

BARCELONA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor 601633.SS has withdrawn its interest in taking over Nissan's 7201.T main plant in Barcelona which is scheduled to shut by year-end, Nissan unions said on Monday.

Spain's Industry Minister and Catalonia's regional government business department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by Nathan Allen)

((n.allen@thomsonreuters.com; +34 617 792 131;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.