China's graphite exports jump in November, ahead of new controls

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China's exports of graphite surged in November, customs data showed on Wednesday, as exporters rushed to ship out cargoes ahead of the new rules implemented this month.

China, the world's top graphite producer and exporter, has required export permits from Dec. 1 on some forms of natural and synthetic graphite.

The new rules, announced in October, sparked fears of tighter global supplies of this key electric-vehicle battery material.

Exports of natural flake graphite jumped to 23,503 tons last month, more than three times from October and the year ago period, data published by the General Administration of Customs showed.

China's average monthly export of natural flake in the first 10 months is at 6,550 tons, according to Reuters' calculations.

The top three destinations for Chinese shipments last month were Japan, South Korea and India.

Exports of spherical graphite were 12,187 tons in November, tripling from October and 80% more than last year, mainly destined for South Korea, Japan and the U.S.

"Battery manufacturers outside of China mainly use natural graphite anodes, especially Japan, so they have a stronger stocking demand for natural graphite materials," said Echo Ma, an analyst at Rystad Energy.

The country shipped more synthetic graphite last month too but the increase was less significant than for other forms of the material.

Beijing had already implemented temporary export controls over high-intensity, high-density and high-hardness synthetic graphite since 2006.

Exports of all forms of synthetic graphite rose 27% from October to 55,108 tons, and 50% higher than a year earlier, the data showed.

China's commerce ministry said last week it has approved a number of export permits for companies that meet relevant requirements.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu, Dominique Patton and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.