China's grain, pork and sugar imports in June 2022
BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's imports of major agriculture products in June, according to data released on Monday by the General Administration of Customs.
The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the imports. Data on soybean imports in June was released earlier this month.
Commodity
June 2022(tonnes)
% change y/y
YTD (tonnes)
% change y/y
Corn
2.21 mln
-38.2%
13.59 mln
-11.1%
Wheat
520,000
-31.3%
4.94 mln
-7.8%
Barley
440,000
-56.3%
3.77 mln
-33.4%
Sorghum
930,000
-14.9%
6.02 mln
25.7%
Pork
120,000
-64.2%
800,000
-65.1%
Sugar
140,000
-66.7%
1.76 mln
-13.1%
