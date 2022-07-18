China's grain, pork and sugar imports in June 2022

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's imports of major agriculture products in June, according to data released on Monday by the General Administration of Customs.

The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the imports. Data on soybean imports in June was released earlier this month.

Commodity

June 2022(tonnes)

% change y/y

YTD (tonnes)

% change y/y

Corn

2.21 mln

-38.2%

13.59 mln

-11.1%

Wheat

520,000

-31.3%

4.94 mln

-7.8%

Barley

440,000

-56.3%

3.77 mln

-33.4%

Sorghum

930,000

-14.9%

6.02 mln

25.7%

Pork

120,000

-64.2%

800,000

-65.1%

Sugar

140,000

-66.7%

1.76 mln

-13.1%

(Reporting by Dominique Patton in Beijing and Emily Chow; Editing by Edmund Blair)

