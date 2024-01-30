China's govt bonds extend gains, 10-year yields hit two decade low

Adds details in paragraphs 6-7, comments in paragraphs 8,10-11

SHANGHAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China's government bonds extended gains on Wednesday, lifted by persistent investor expectations for imminent monetary easing to prop up growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Investors are rushing to cover existing short positions after the drop in yields and build additional long positions in the market, traders said.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year government bond CN230026=, CN10YT=RR fell nearly 2 basis points to 2.4275%, the lowest since June 18, 2002.

And yields on the ultra-long 30-year government bonds CN30YT=RR, CN230009= dropped further to a historic low of 2.645%.

And, the most-active contracts for both 10-year CFTc1, CFTH4 and 30-year CTLc1 treasury futures rose to records at the market opening before paring some gains.

"We are holding on to this long 10-year Chinese government bond (CGB) position noting that there may be further easing ahead amidst challenging economic conditions," said Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS.

"Economic momentum remained muted as the deflationary pressure persists," said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

"The key issue remains the economic fundamentals," said a trader at a bond fund.

