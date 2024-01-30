News & Insights

China's govt bonds extend gains, 10-year yields hit two decade low

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

January 30, 2024 — 10:00 pm EST

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 6-7, comments in paragraphs 8,10-11

SHANGHAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China's government bonds extended gains on Wednesday, lifted by persistent investor expectations for imminent monetary easing to prop up growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Investors are rushing to cover existing short positions after the drop in yields and build additional long positions in the market, traders said.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year government bond CN230026=, CN10YT=RR fell nearly 2 basis points to 2.4275%, the lowest since June 18, 2002.

And yields on the ultra-long 30-year government bonds CN30YT=RR, CN230009= dropped further to a historic low of 2.645%.

And, the most-active contracts for both 10-year CFTc1, CFTH4 and 30-year CTLc1 treasury futures rose to records at the market opening before paring some gains.

"We are holding on to this long 10-year Chinese government bond (CGB) position noting that there may be further easing ahead amidst challenging economic conditions," said Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS.

"Economic momentum remained muted as the deflationary pressure persists," said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

"The key issue remains the economic fundamentals," said a trader at a bond fund.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christian Schmollinger)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.