China's gold imports via HK fall for third straight month in July

Aug 24 (Reuters) - China's gold imports via Hong Kong fell for the third straight month in July to their lowest in six months as stalling economic recovery in the country kept demand subdued.

Net imports into the world's top gold consumer fell 26% to 25.769 metric tons in July, compared with 34.648 tons in June, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Wednesday.

Total gold imports via Hong Kong were down 21% at 30.239 tons.

"Faltering economic recovery is hampering demand," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.

The recovery in the world's second-largest economy has lost steam due to a worsening property slump, weak consumer spending and tumbling credit growth.

"Although investment-grade jewellery is picking up. Easing of post COVID travel restrictions has diverted some discretionary spending into that direction. Also, PBOC defence of yuan is restricting the issuance of import quotas," O'Connell said, referring to China's central bank.

The Hong Kong data may not give a full picture of Chinese purchases because gold is also imported through Shanghai and Beijing.

Premiums on physical gold in China swung between $6 and $22 an ounce over global benchmark prices last month, as sentiment surrounding physical demand for gold was weak. GOL/AS

Meanwhile, Swiss gold exports fell 2% in July from June as lower deliveries to China and India failed to compensate for a sharp growth in supplies to Turkey, Swiss customs data showed.

(Reporting by Swati Verma and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely and Tomasz Janowski)

