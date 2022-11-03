China's Giant Biogene shares to open 7% higher in Hong Kong IPO

Nov 4 (Reuters) - China's Giant Biogene 2367.HK shares are set to rise 7% when the company debuts on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday, after it raised $70 million in its initial public offering.

The company sold 22.6 million shares at HK$24.30 each and the stock is due to open at HK$26.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.