China's Giant Biogene jumps nearly 22% in Hong Kong trading debut

By Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Giant Biogene 2367.HK shares rose almost 22% on Friday as the Chinese company debuted on Hong Kong's stock exchange after raising $70 million in its initial public offering (IPO).

The company's shares opened at HK$26 compared to the HK$24.30 per share price it had sold 22.6 million shares at. They then soared to HK$29.55.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 1.8% in early trade.

If Giant Biogene's shares maintain their rise, it will be one of few Hong Kong IPOs to register gains on debut day in 2022.

Giant Biogene had planned to raise $500 million in its IPO but scaled back the size of the deal in response to volatile global financial markets, sources previously told Reuters.

The Xian-based skin treatment company priced its shares at the bottom of the range flagged when the deal launched last week.

The retail portion of the IPO was twice oversubscribed by investors, while the institutional part of the deal was 4.22 times oversubscribed, according to the company's filings.

Although still considered weak, the retail investor demand was higher for Giant Biogene than other recent deals in Hong Kong, which were undersubscribed.

More than 80% of IPOs in Hong Kong this year are trading under water since their debut, according to Dealogic data.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok; Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

