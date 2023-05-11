News & Insights

China's GEM to build a $500 mln joint nickel project in Indonesia

May 11, 2023 — 05:11 am EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - China's GEM Co Ltd 002340.SZ, a battery and material recycler, announced on Thursday a $500 million joint investment to build a nickel project in Indonesia.

The project, sited in Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park, will produce 20,000 tonnes per year of nickel intermediate product used in the new energy sector, according to the company's announcement.

GEM (Wuxi) Energy Materials, a wholly-owned company under GEM, holds a 51% share of the project, Singapore-based CAHAYA JAYA INVESTMENT PTE.LTD holds a 26% share, and Weiming (Hong Kong) International Holdings Limited an 18% share, the company said.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton Editing by Mark Potter)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.