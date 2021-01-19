China's Geely to work on smart car technologies with Tencent

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group GEELY.UL said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK to develop smart vehicle cockpit and autonomous driving.

The partnership marks the latest in a string of tech and auto companies teaming up in the fast-evolving sector. The companies will jointly develop smart car cockpits to have more mobile and mobility service applications, and explore testing of autonomous driving, Geely said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.