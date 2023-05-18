News & Insights

China's Geely to invest $295 mln in Aston Martin

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

May 18, 2023 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

May 18 (Reuters) - Aston Martin AML.L said on Thursday that Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd 0715.HK had committed to invest about 234 million pounds ($295.33 million) in the British luxury carmaker, making the Chinese automotive group its third-largest shareholder. ($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

