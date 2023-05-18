China's Geely to invest $295 mln in Aston Martin

May 18 (Reuters) - Aston Martin AML.L said on Thursday that Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd 0715.HK had committed to invest about 234 million pounds ($295.33 million) in the British luxury carmaker, making the Chinese automotive group its third-largest shareholder. ($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.