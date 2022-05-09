China's Geely to buy 34% stake in Renault Korea for $207 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

China's Geely Automobile Holdings on Tuesday agreed to acquire around 34% of Renault Korea Motors, a unit of French carmaker Renault Group, for 264 billion won ($207.16 million), to expand into the country's electric vehicles market.

Renault Korea Motors will issue 45.4 million shares for 5,818 won per share to Geely's unit Centurion Industries Limited.

($1 = 1,274.3600 won)

