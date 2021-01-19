China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech

Adds background

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group GEELY.UL, which owns Volvo Cars and holds 9.7% of Daimler DAIGn.DE, said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK to develop smart vehicle cockpit and autonomous driving.

In the latest such partnership in the fast-evolving sector, the companies will jointly develop smart car cockpits to have more mobile and mobility service applications, and explore testing of autonomous driving, Geely said in a statement.

The deal with Tencent, which has investments in EV makers including Tesla TSLA.O and Nio NIO.N, is developing smart car technologies, is the third recent partnership by Hangzhou-based Geely with companies involved in the tech sector.

Geely said this month it would launch a smart electric vehicle (EV) company with Baidu Inc BIDU.O and later that it would form a separate venture with Foxconn 2317.TW to provide contract manufacturing for automakers.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Louise Heavens and Alexander Smith)

