China's Geely sold 2.18 mln units in 2019, helping virus-hit suppliers

BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group GEELY.UL sold 2.18 million units in 2019 and has set up a fund to support efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak, Chairman Li Shufu said on Monday.

The group's revenue reached 320 billion yuan ($45.97 billion) in 2019, Li said, according to a post on the group's wechat account.

The company, which has invested in German luxury automaker Daimler DAIGn.DE, Swedish Volvo and Malaysian Proton, invested 20 billion yuan in research and development last year, Li said.

Geely has set up a 200 million yuan fund to support the fight against a coronavirus epidemic which has killed more than 2,900 people in China. It is helping its car parts suppliers and dealers resume work and production, Li added.

($1 = 6.9606 Chinese yuan renminbi)

