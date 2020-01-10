China's Geely in talks to take stake in Aston Martin - FT

Jan 10 (Reuters) - China’s Geely Automobile Holding 0175.HK held talks with Aston Martin AML.L management and investors as it considers investing into the British luxury carmaker, The Financial Times reported on Friday.

Geely is conducting due diligence as it looks at taking a stake in the 107-year-old UK firm, which warned earlier this week its 2019 profits would almost halve due to weak European markets.

Aston Martin was not immediately available for comment. Geely did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6749 9573;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.