China's Geely Automobile posts 12% fall in 2021 profit

SHANGHAI, March 23 (Reuters) - China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd 0175.HK said on Wednesday its 2021 net profit fell 12%, as auto sales in the world's biggest market were hit by the coronavirus pandemic and chip shortages.

Geely Automobile, the world's highest-profile Chinese automaker, thanks to investments in Volvo Cars and Daimler AG DAIGn.DE, posted 2021 profit of 4.85 billion yuan ($761.64 million), versus 5.53 billion in 2020.

($1=6.3678 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh)

