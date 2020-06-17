China's Geely Automobile moves towards mainland listing

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 17 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd 0175.HK said on Wednesday its board had approved a preliminary proposal for the possible issue of renminbi shares and a listing on mainland China's Nasdaq-like STAR board.

The company, whose parent is Zhejiang Geely Holding Group GEELY.UL, is currently listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It raised HK$6.48 billion ($836 million) from a share placement last month.

It and Volvo - which Zhejiang Geely Holding Group bought from Ford Motor Co F.N in 2010 - are planning to merge and list in Hong Kong and possibly Stockholm.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

