China's Geely Automobile launches share placement of up to $859 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd has launched an$836 million-$859 million placement of 600 million new shares, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The shares are priced in the HK$10.80-$11.20 range, after 4.44%-7.85% discount to the last closing price of HK$11.72. There is a 90-day lock-up on the company, the term sheet showed.

Geely declined to comment.

Geely Automobile, based in the eastern province of Zhejiang, is China's most globally high-profile automaker following investments by parent company Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd's GEELY.UL in European manufacturers Volvo Car and Daimler AG. DAIGn.DE

Geely Automobile and Volvo - which Geely's parent bought from Ford Motor Co F.N in 2010 - are planning to merge and list in Hong Kong and possibly Stockholm.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch, Julie Zhu and Yilei Sun)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

