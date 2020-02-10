China's Geely Automobile in talks on boosting ties with Volvo

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

China's Geely Automobile said on Monday it is in early discussions with Swedish carmaker Volvo Car AB about combining the two businesses into a global business with listings in Hong Kong and Stockholm.

(Adds details from the statement, background) Feb 10 (Reuters) - China's Geely Automobile said on Monday it is in early discussions with Swedish carmaker Volvo Car AB about combining the two businesses into a global business with listings in Hong Kong and Stockholm. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group [GEELY.UL], Geely Automobile's parent group, acquired Volvo from Ford Motor Co in 2010. The combined company would have "the scale, knowledge and resources to be a leader in the ongoing transformation of the automotive industry", according to the statement. The combination of two companies would have brands including Volvo, Geely, Lynk & Co and Polestar. Geely's new energy brand Geometry will also be included, a company spokesman confirmed. There had been previous discussions about listing Volvo https://www.reuters.com/article/us-volvo-cars-ipo/volvo-cars-drops-ipo-due-to-trade-tensions-and-auto-stocks-downturn-idUSKCN1LQ0IO as a separate company in Stockholm but these were put on hold in 2018. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru, Yilei Sun in Beijing; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Keith Weir) ((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;)) Keywords: VOLVO CARS M&A/GEELY AUTOMOBILE (UPDATE 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More