China's Geely Automobile in merger talks with Volvo Car

Feb 10 (Reuters) - China's Geely Automobile said on Monday it is in early discussions with Swedish carmaker Volvo Car AB to possibly combine the two businesses. The Chinese automobile group said it plans to list the combined business both in Hong Kong and Stockholm. (http://bit.ly/2H7Poes) (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;)) Keywords: VOLVO CARS M&A/GEELY AUTOMOBILE (URGENT)

