China's Geely Automobile first-half profit slumps 35%

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Thursday its first-half net profit fell 35%, as the country's strict COVID-19 restrictions dented sales and disrupted production.

Hangzhou-based Geely, China's highest-profile automaker globally due to the group's investments in Volvo Cars and Mercedes-Benz, posted January-June profit of 1.55 billion yuan ($228.33 million), versus 2.38 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 6.7883 Chinese yuan renminbi)

