China's Geely Automobile 2020 profit drops 32% y/y

China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday that its 2020 net profit fell 32%, as auto sales in the world's biggest market was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Geely Automobile, highest-profile Chinese automaker in the world due to investments in Volvo Cars and Daimler AG DAIGn.DE, posted 2020 profit of 5.53 billion yuan ($850 million), versus 8.19 billion yuan in 2019.

One analyst expected Geely to post a profit of 4.02 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue fell 5% from the previous year to 92.11 billion yuan.

Geely Automobile sold 1.32 million cars last year, down from 1.36 million units in 2019. It expects to sell 1.53 million cars this year.

($1 = 6.5094 Chinese yuan)

