China's GDS raises $580 mln in convertible senior notes

HONG KONG, Jan 12 (Reuters) - GDS Holdings Limited 9698.HK, GDS.O, a developer and operator of data centers in China, has agreed to sell $580 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2030, it said in a news statement on Thursday.

The notes will be sold to institutional investors, including a sovereign wealth fund, it said.

Net proceeds will be used for the development and acquisition of new data centers, general corporate purposes and working capital needs. The transaction is expected to close on or about January 20, 2023, subject to specific conditions.

(Reporting by Xie Yu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Yu.Xie@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.