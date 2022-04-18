China's GDP data, PBOC's caution over stimulus, limits yuan's decline

SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased slightly against a firmer dollar on Monday, as losses were capped by stronger-than-expected economic growth and Beijing's cautious approach in rolling out monetary stimulus to support the economy.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 4.8% in the first quarter from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday, beating analysts' expectations for a gain of 4.4% and picking up from 4.0% in the fourth quarter last year.

"Most data are stronger than expected ... However, lockdowns in major cities have affected retail sales much. The negative growth of consumption will continue," said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ.

"More policy support will come. The government has the chance to revise annual budget mid-year ... Monetary policy will keep the dovish tone to lower liability cost for banks," Xing added. Xing expected the central bank to lower banks' reserve requirement ratio by a further 100 basis points in the second half of this year.

A dozen Chinese cities, including the financial hub of Shanghai, have been hit by latest wave of COVID-19 infections, raising concern of further disruptions and damage to the broader economy in the second quarter.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.3763 per dollar, 133 pips or 0.2 firmer than the previous fix 6.3896.

In the spot market, CNY=CFXS opened at 6.3734 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3735 at midday, 24 pips away from the previous late session close.

Traders said Beijing's cautious approach in monetary easing has improved the market sentiment after the PBOC lowered RRR by a smaller-than-expected margin and made relatively modest cash injection.

"The PBOC's RRR cut was less extensive than expected, with the flow-through to USD/CNH also limited," Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC Bank said in a note.

Wu maintains his view that the yuan would have strong support from the market at the psychologically critical level of 6.4 per dollar.

Separately, markets will pay close attention to the monthly fixing of lending benchmark loan prime rate on Wednesday after sources told Reuters that a top Chinese regulatory body has encouraged some banks to lower deposit rate ceilings to reduce funding costs to cushion the slowing economy.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY rose to 100.696 from the previous close of 100.321, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.3829 per dollar. FRX/

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.3763

6.3896

0.21%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.3735

6.3711

-0.04%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.04%

Spot change YTD

-0.29%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

29.86%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 105.28 104.84 0.4 Dollar index 100.696 100.321 0.4 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.3829 -0.15% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.4593 -1.28% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

