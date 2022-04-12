China's gas import growth to halve this year -CNPC research

Adds detail

SINGAPORE, April 12 (Reuters) - China's natural gas imports are expected to rise by 10.1% this year to 185 billion cubic metres (bcm), according to an annual forecast by a research unit of China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), representing half the growth in 2021.

Slowing economic growth and high spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) because of the conflict in Ukraine are set to cut into China's import demand for the fuel, CNPC's researchers said on Tuesday.

China's natural gas imports surged by 19.9% in 2021 to meet robust industrial and power demand, particularly in the first half of the year as the world's second-largest economy emerged strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total gas consumption is expected to grow 8.2% to 395.4 bcm this year, CNPC's Economics and Technology Research Institute said, easing from nearly 13% growth last year.

Oil demand in China, the world's second-biggest consumer, is expected to stand at 741 million tonnes, or 14.8 million barrels per day (bpd), up 3.6% year on year.

China's fuel consumption has weakened significantly since March as a flare-up of COVID-19 cases across the country prompted authorities to impose some of the most stringent mobility restrictions since the first outbreak in late 2019.

The CNPC research arm last week lowered its view on second-quarter demand by 180,000 bpd.

It expects China's refinery crude throughput to grow 2.7% this year, slowing from the 4.3% growth in 2021.

China will also add 25.6 million tonnes, or 512,000 bpd, of new crude refining capacity in 2022, with new additions from privately run Shenghong Petrochemical and PetroChina's greenfield plant in Guangdong, the think-tank added.

(Reporting by Aizhu Chen Writing by Dominique Patton Editing by David Goodman)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.