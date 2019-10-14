China's gas demand to rise to 510 bcm by 2030 - Sinopec official

BEIJING, Oct 15 (Reuters) - China's natural gas demand in 2019 is expected to increase to 307 billion cubic metres, an official from Sinopec Gas Co told a conference on Tuesday.

China's gas demand is expected to reach 510 bcm by 2030, led by city gas, industrial and gas-powered utilities, while demand from chemical plants is expected to decline, said the official who was reading prepared remarks on behalf of Wu Gangqiang, deputy chief economist at Sinopec Natural Gas.

The official added that China's city gas demand was 92.5 bcm in 2018, accounting for 33% of total gas demand in the country. He expects China's city gas to see another 10 to 15 years of rapid growth amid China's ongoing urbanisation.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Writing by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

