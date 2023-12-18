News & Insights

China's Gansu govt says 105 people killed in earthquake

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

December 18, 2023 — 09:23 pm EST

BEIJING, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Local authorities in China's Gansu province said on Tuesday that, as of 7:50 a.m. (2350 GMT day before), 105 were killed in a magnitude-6.2 earthquake and over 4,700 houses were damaged.

As of 9:30 a.m., the quake had injured 397, they said at a news conference.

