China's Ganfeng Lithium Q1 profit surges, helped by higher prices

Ganfeng Q1 profits up sixty-fold y/y at 476.1 million yuan

Soaring lithium prices also boost Tianqi, Yahua outlook

Yahua plans to more than double lithium hydroxide capacity

April 28 (Reuters) - Ganfeng Lithium Co 002460.SZ, one of the world's top lithium producers, on Wednesday posted a sixty-fold rise in first-quarter profit as higher prices for the commodity used in electric-vehicle batteries added to bumper income from financial assets.

The Chinese company, which counts automakers Tesla TSLA.O and BMW BMWG.DE among its customers, said in a filing its net profit in January-March was 476.1 million yuan ($73.44 million).

That was up from 7.75 million yuan in the first quarter of 2020, when a knock to demand from coronavirus exacerbated lithium oversupply and further depressed prices, but was down from 694.2 million yuan in the fourth quarter.

This year, first-quarter revenue almost doubled to 1.61 billion yuan as lithium prices rallied amid resurgent demand from China's electric-vehicle sector, while a 174.1 million yuan gain on the value of financial assets such as derivatives swelled Ganfeng's 1772.HK bottom line.

Helped by higher lithium prices, Ganfeng rival Tianqi Lithium Corp 002466.SZ had on Tuesday reported a narrower net loss in the first quarter versus a year earlier and signalled it could return to profit in the second quarter.

Another supplier of lithium to Tesla, Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co Ltd 002497.SZ on Wednesday said its first-quarter net profit rose thirteen-fold.

Yahua plans to expand the annual capacity of its battery-grade lithium hydroxide plant that supplies Tesla, in China's southwestern Sichuan province, from 20,000 tonnes to 50,000 tonnes.

($1 = 6.4830 Chinese yuan renminbi)

