China's Ganfeng Lithium inks lithium battery supply contract with TESLA

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd 002460.SZ said on Monday that it and its unit GFL International Co Ltd have signed a contract with TESLA Inc TSLA.O to supply battery-grade lithium products between 2022 and 2024.

Ganfeng announced the deal in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.