US Markets
TSLA

China's Ganfeng Lithium inks lithium battery supply contract with TESLA

Contributors
Min Zhang Reuters
Meg Shen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

China's Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd said on Monday that it and its unit GFL International Co Ltd have signed a contract with TESLA Inc to supply battery-grade lithium products between 2022 and 2024.

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd 002460.SZ said on Monday that it and its unit GFL International Co Ltd have signed a contract with TESLA Inc TSLA.O to supply battery-grade lithium products between 2022 and 2024.

Ganfeng announced the deal in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular