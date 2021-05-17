China's Ganfeng Lithium considers Argentine battery plant

May 17 (Reuters) - China's Ganfeng Lithium 002460.SZ, 1772.HK, one of the world's biggest lithium producers, said on Monday it had signed an initial deal to explore setting up a plant to make lithium batteries in Argentina's northwestern Jujuy province.

Lithium is a key ingredient in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles. While best known as a producer of lithium chemicals, which it supplies to automakers including Tesla TSLA.O, Ganfeng has a subsidiary that makes lithium batteries and battery sales last year made up 23.1% of its total revenue.

The non-binding memorandum - inked with Argentina's Ministry of Productive Development and the Jujuy provincial government on Friday - will see Ganfeng consider making a move downstream in one of the countries where it has acquired interests in lithium resources.

Ganfeng is developing the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine project in Jujuy, which partner Lithium Americas LAC.TO said in a presentation this month was targeting first production of battery-quality lithium carbonate in mid-2022.

The parties also agreed to look at the viability of joint development of projects as well as investment opportunities in lithium exploration and extraction, a statement from the Argentinian ministry said.

"We want to support the industrial development of Argentina to make it one of the most important lithium-producing countries in the world," Ganfeng Chairman Li Liangbin said in that statement.

Ganfeng is also pursuing a lithium brine project in Argentina's Salta province, near Jujuy, and expects to this year receive the environmental assessment permit needed to start construction.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.