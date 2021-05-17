World Markets
TSLA

China's Ganfeng Lithium considers Argentine battery plant

Contributor
Tom Daly Reuters
Published

China's Ganfeng Lithium, one of the world's biggest lithium producers, said on Monday it had signed an initial deal to explore setting up a plant to make lithium batteries in Argentina's northwestern Jujuy province.

May 17 (Reuters) - China's Ganfeng Lithium 002460.SZ, 1772.HK, one of the world's biggest lithium producers, said on Monday it had signed an initial deal to explore setting up a plant to make lithium batteries in Argentina's northwestern Jujuy province.

Lithium is a key ingredient in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles. While best known as a producer of lithium chemicals, which it supplies to automakers including Tesla TSLA.O, Ganfeng has a subsidiary that makes lithium batteries and battery sales last year made up 23.1% of its total revenue.

The non-binding memorandum - inked with Argentina's Ministry of Productive Development and the Jujuy provincial government on Friday - will see Ganfeng consider making a move downstream in one of the countries where it has acquired interests in lithium resources.

Ganfeng is developing the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine project in Jujuy, which partner Lithium Americas LAC.TO said in a presentation this month was targeting first production of battery-quality lithium carbonate in mid-2022.

The parties also agreed to look at the viability of joint development of projects as well as investment opportunities in lithium exploration and extraction, a statement from the Argentinian ministry said.

"We want to support the industrial development of Argentina to make it one of the most important lithium-producing countries in the world," Ganfeng Chairman Li Liangbin said in that statement.

Ganfeng is also pursuing a lithium brine project in Argentina's Salta province, near Jujuy, and expects to this year receive the environmental assessment permit needed to start construction.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA LAC

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    U.K. on Track to Ease Covid Lockdown, Johnson Says

    U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says people in England will be able to hug close family and friends and meet indoors at pubs, restaurants and cinemas from next week, in the next phase of relaxing pandemic lockdown rules. (Source: Bloomberg)

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular