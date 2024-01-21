China's gallium, germanium exports surge in Dec

Repeats Jan 20 story with no changes in content

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's exports of gallium and germanium products improved further in December, customs data showed on Saturday, although the overall recovery in shipments since export controls took effect in August was slower than expected.

China imposed restrictions on exports of eight gallium and six germanium products from Aug. 1, amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington over access to materials used in making high-tech microchips.

Exporters are required to obtain an export licence for dual-use items and technologies, meaning those with potential military and civilian applications.

The world's largest germanium producer shipped abroad 3,363 kilograms (kg) of wrought and unwrought germanium products last month, compared to 721 kg in November and 10.02 tons in December 2022, the data showed.

The December volume brought the 2023 total to 41.39 metric tons, equating to a monthly average of 3.45 tons, 5.2% lower from the average in 2022.

Meanwhile, China exported 7.03 tons of wrought and unwrought gallium products last month, up nearly 360% from 1.53 tons in November, with the annual total at 44.75 tons. The monthly average last year was 3.73 tons, 52.6% lower from the average of 7.87 tons in 2022.

The slow recovery in supply from top supplier China has tightened the availability of gallium and germanium in other markets, resulting in a surge in prices.

By late December, prices of germanium ingot in Europe had climbed 16.4% to $1,600 per kg from early July, just before Beijing announced the curbs, while prices of gallium metal in Europe surged by 94.3% to $550 per kg over the same period, data from information provider Fastmarkets showed.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Sonali Paul and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

