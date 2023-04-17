China's GAC Group says EV brand Aion is seeking IPO within the year

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - China's GAC Group 601238.SS says its EV brand Aion is seeking to launch an initial public offering (IPO) within the year, group president, Feng Xingya, said at a press conference at the Shanghai autoshow.

Feng also said GAC is actively laying out L4 driving capability in its ride hailing service on time.

(Reporting by Zoey Zhang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

