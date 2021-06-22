China's Full Truck Alliance opens up 18%, valued at over $24 bln in market debut

June 22 (Reuters) - China's Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd YMM.N was valued at over $24 billion in its market debut on Tuesday, after the company's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) opened 18% above their offer price.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.