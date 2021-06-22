US Markets
China's Full Truck Alliance opens up 18%, valued at over $24 bln in market debut

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 22 (Reuters) - China's Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd YMM.N was valued at over $24 billion in its market debut on Tuesday, after the company's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) opened 18% above their offer price.

