China's fuel oil imports ease for second straight month in Aug

SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's fuel oil imports retreated for a second consecutive month in August, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday.

Total fuel oil imports were down 8% from July to 1.4 million metric tons in August, though still more than double compared to the same period last year.

The imports included purchases under ordinary trade, which is subject to import duty and consumption tax, as well as imports into bonded storages.

The decline came amid recovery in China's diluted bitumen imports, after customs authorities eased months-long inspections.

A sharp uptick in Asia's high sulphur fuel oil prices in August also deterred purchases.

China's fuel oil imports started to show signs of easing in July after hitting a decade-high in June, the data showed.

Independent refiners earlier boosted fuel oil purchases to be used as a refinery feedstock this year, particularly discounted barrels of Russian high sulphur fuel oil.

Meanwhile, China's exports of low sulphur marine fuels, measured mostly by sales from bonded storage for vessels plying international routes, totalled 1.55 million tons in August, up 1% from July but down 20% from a year ago.

The table below shows China's fuel oil imports and exports in metric tons. The exports section largely captures China's low sulphur oil bunkering sales along its coast.

Exports (2023)

Bonded storage trade

m/m % change

y/y % change

January

1,254,080

11%

-46%

February

1,535,577

22%

17%

March

1,953,559

27%

38%

April

1,363,152

-30%

12%

May

1,852,058

36%

32%

June

1,930,444

4%

37%

July

1,535,826

-20%

-3%

August *

1,550,314

1%

-20%

Imports (2023)

Ordinary trade

Bonded storage trade

Total

m/m % change

y/y % change

January

569,376

640,022

1,209,399

-31%

47%

February

424,254

1,331,623

1,755,877

45%

103%

March

752,172

1,680,788

2,432,960

39%

149%

April

614,324

2,051,381

2,665,703

10%

277%

May

964,662

1,606,184

2,570,846

-4%

150%

June

1,145,340

1,553,300

2,698,640

5%

226%

July

752,554

764,616

1,517,170

-44%

105%

August *

534,321

862,406

1,396,727

-8%

109%

(Figures are based on latest available data at the time of publishing, and may be subject to revision by China customs at a later date)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Varun H K)

((jeslyn.lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.