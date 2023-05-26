News & Insights

China's Fox ESS completes pre-IPO round of capital raising led by Sparkedge Capital

May 26, 2023 — 02:35 am EDT

Written by Roxanne Liu, Ella Cao, Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - China's new energy firm Fox ESS said on Friday it has completed a pre-IPO round of capital raising of more than 1 billion yuan ($144.67 million), which is being led by Sparkedge Capital.

Fox ESS focuses on energy storage solution and is backed by Chinese nickel producer Tsingshan Group.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reuters
