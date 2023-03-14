China's Fosun to sell 60% stake in Nanjing Nangang for nearly $2 bln

March 14, 2023 — 11:42 am EDT

Written by Jaskiran Singh for Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - Fosun International Ltd 0656.HK will sell its 60% stake in Nanjing Nangang Iron & Steel United Co Ltd to steel manufacturer Jiangsu Shagang Group for 13.58 billion yuan ($1.98 billion), the Chinese conglomerate said on Tuesday.

The divestment, which was first announced in October last year, will see Fosun disposing its stake in Nanjing Nangang, held via its subsidiaries, to realise a gain of 830 million yuan.

($1 = 6.8715 Chinese yuan renminbi)

