China's Fosun to sell 60% stake in Nanjing Nangang for nearly $2 bln

March 14 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd 0656.HK on Tuesday announced the sale of a 60% stake in Nanjing Nangang Iron & Steel United Co Ltd to steel manufacturer Jiangsu Shagang Group for 13.58 billion yuan ($1.98 billion).

The company said it will realize a gain of 830 million yuan from the disposal.

($1 = 6.8715 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.