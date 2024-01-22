News & Insights

China's Fosun to cut stake in Portugal's BCP in $256 mln deal

January 22, 2024 — 09:15 pm EST

Written by Roxanne Liu and Kane Wu for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China's Fosun International said on Tuesday it plans to sell a 5.60% stake in Portugal's Banco Comercial Portugues (BCP) BCP.LS for 235.19 million euros (about $256 million) to boost its working capital.

Fosun said it aims to sell 846 million BCP shares at 0.278 euros each via a secondary market block trade through its unit Chiado (Luxembourg).

If the deal proceeds, Fosun's stake in BCP will be reduced to 20.03%, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Investors have been closely watching how Fosun will divest non-core assets amid debt pressure.

BCP, in a separate filing, said Chiado is launching a private placement of shares, with an accelerated bookbuilding process, exclusively targeting qualified institutional investors.

Fosun said its holding in BCP has already been cut from 29.95% to 25.63% via share sales totalling 195.65 million euros between Nov. 13 last year and Jan. 9. ($1 = 0.9194 euros)

