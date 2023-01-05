China's Fosun sells stakes in several firms for $975 million

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Fosun International Ltd 0656.HK will sell its entire stake in four separate entities for a combined 6.7 billion yuan ($974.74 million), the Chinese conglomerate said on Thursday.

Following the sale, Fosun will have no shareholding in Tianjin Jianlong Iron & Steel Industrial, Beijing Northern Jianlong Industrial, Jianlong Steel Holdings and Janeboat Holdings.

($1 = 6.8736 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

