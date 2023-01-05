China's Fosun sells stakes in several firms for $975 million

Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

January 05, 2023 — 04:33 am EST

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Fosun International Ltd 0656.HK will sell its entire stake in four separate entities for a combined 6.7 billion yuan ($974.74 million), the Chinese conglomerate said on Thursday.

Following the sale, Fosun will have no shareholding in Tianjin Jianlong Iron & Steel Industrial, Beijing Northern Jianlong Industrial, Jianlong Steel Holdings and Janeboat Holdings.

($1 = 6.8736 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.