China's Fosun International to sell 60% stake in Nanjing Nangang Iron & Steel United

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Fosun International 0656.HK said on Wednesday three of its units will sell a combined 60% stake in Nanjing Nangang Iron & Steel United for up to 16 billion yuan ($2.21 billion) to steel manufacturer Jiangsu Shagang Group.

Earlier this year, Fosun also agreed to sell its 4.89% stake in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd 0168.HK and is reducing its stake in Fosun Tourism 1992.HK too.

The remaining 40% stake in Nanjing Nangang Iron & Steel United is held by Nanjing Iron & Steel Group.

Shares of Fosun were halted on Oct. 17 and the company has applied to resume trading on Oct. 20.

($1 = 7.2267 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

