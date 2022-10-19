Oil

China's Fosun International to sell 60% stake in Nanjing Nangang Iron & Steel United

Navya Mittal Reuters
Chinese conglomerate Fosun International said on Wednesday three of its units will sell a combined 60% stake in Nanjing Nangang Iron & Steel United for up to 16 billion yuan ($2.21 billion) to steel manufacturer Jiangsu Shagang Group.

Earlier this year, Fosun also agreed to sell its 4.89% stake in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd 0168.HK and is reducing its stake in Fosun Tourism 1992.HK too.

The remaining 40% stake in Nanjing Nangang Iron & Steel United is held by Nanjing Iron & Steel Group.

Shares of Fosun were halted on Oct. 17 and the company has applied to resume trading on Oct. 20.

($1 = 7.2267 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

